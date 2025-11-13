Samsung's new Galaxy Z Tri-Fold leaked specs: 2600 nits peak brightness, 5437mAh battery

Samsung is expected to officially unleash its new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone on December 5, and we've got some delicious new leaks to share with you.

The company teased its new Galaxy Z TriFold tri-fold smartphone in a limited unveiling at the "K-Tech Showcase" on October 28 in South Korea, but showgoers had to look at the triple-folding smartphone behind glass. Inside, we didn't know which specs Samsung would go with, and now we do thanks to some fresh leaks.

Mobile leaker Evan Blass shared some leaked specs on Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone on X, where we're hearing the tri-fold handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip -- probably the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 -- and up to 2600 nits of brightness from the outer display.

Speaking of displays, Evan says that the Galaxy Z TriFold features a 6.5-inch cover display and larger 10-inch main display, with up to 2600 nits of brightness from the outer display, and up to 1600 nits of brightness from the 10-inch display. In terms of thickness, Evan says we can expect thickness of the panels to vary between 3.9mm and 4.2mm, making for an ultra-thin triple-folding smartphone.

Samsung will be using a 200-megapixel snapper for its main camera, and a rated battery capacity of 5437mAh, which is slightly lower than the leaks suggesting a 5600mAh battery. Samsung is reportedly going to have a safe launch with the Galaxy Z TriFold, manufacturing components that will handle the initial production of 20,000 to 30,000 units, lining up with previous rumors that it would be testing the waters with around 50,000 produced.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold leaked specs: