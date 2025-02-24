All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Samsung to unveil triple-fold smartphone in April, would be launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung has reportedly started producing components for its dual-folding foldable smartphone, expected to launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 series.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Samsung plans to release a double-folding foldable smartphone, which will feature a multi-fold design with a 9.96-inch internal display and a 6.49-inch external display.

Samsung is poised to release a "double-folding" foldable smartphone alongside its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 family of smartphones, with the company securing parts for its new double-folding foldable phone in April 2025.

Samsung to unveil triple-fold smartphone in April, would be launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 29
2

In a new post from ETNews, the outlet is reporting from multiple industry sources that "the double-folding multi-fold phone is being developed and produced simultaneously with the Z series. It seems that they will be released at the same time". Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones, the former folds left and right, the latter folds up and down... but the new double-folding foldable will change that up radically.

Samsung's new double-folding foldable smartphone will introduce a nifty multi-fold functionality that will move from the single-fold use of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldables, which will further differentiate their foldable smartphones. Huawei has a tri-fold foldable smartphone, and Samsung Display is providing new foldable OLED panels for Apple's future foldable iPhone expected to drop in 2H 2026.

We're expecting to see Samsung's new double-folding foldable smartphone to have a similar look and feel to the "Flex G" prototype smartphone that we've seen Samsung Display showing off recenlty. Samsung is choosing an infolding structure where the screen folds inwards, and since the display is folded inwards, it means that a separate display is installed on the outside of the phone.

The main display -- well, the internal display -- is 9.96 inches, and the external display is 6.49 inches, making it the same display size as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable smartphone. Samsung's new double-folding foldable smartphone won't have a digitizer, so we should expect that when it's double-folded, it'll be thicker than a regular foldable (duh).

The digitizer not showing up for Samsung's double-folding foldable smartphone means that the phone will be thinner, as the digitizer is the key component for pen input on Galaxy smartphones, as it forms a magnetic field on the display. Samsung has been using this since the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it will not make the show for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the new double-folding foldable.

Samsung is expected to produce around 200,000 units of its new double-folding foldable smartphone, and that this small number being produced is to gouge reaction from consumers on the new double-folding foldable smartphone.

NEWS SOURCE:etnews.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

