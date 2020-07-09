Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy Note 20 on August 5

If you've been waiting the new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, then you won't have much longer to wait with Samsung officially announcing that Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will happen on August 5, virtually.

The huge event should see Samsung announce a bunch of new hardware, which should include the introduction of the new Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 2, a 5G-capable Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Watch 3, and more.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic still wrecking havoc on this timeline, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event live on its own website. You will be able to tune into Galaxy Unpacked 2020 right here.