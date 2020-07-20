This is our best look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone

We are getting closer and closer to Samsung's huge Unpacked 2020 event, where we will be treated to the virtual announcements of the Galaxy Note 20 seires of phones, as well as the new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its story is slowly unfolding, where we thought it would be called the Galaxy Fold 2 -- successor to the current foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone. But it seems Samsung is re-branding it to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which we have some final renders through fresh leaks.

The leak isn't exactly clear, but it seems to retain most of the design of the original Galaxy Fold -- but you'll notice that it has an upgraded camera system, and similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone.

