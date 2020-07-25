NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Black Suit Superman footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League teased

Zack Snyder teases our first look of new footage of Black Suit Superman from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it looks glorious.

| Jul 25, 2020 at 6:56pm CDT

We all knew it was coming -- but now it's here: our first "official" look at the black suit Superman from Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The new footage of Superman in the iconic black suit was shown off during Justice Con, a virtual event where Snyder just finished chatting a few minutes ago and unveiled the footage. It has quickly set the Snyder Cut movement on fire, as I woke up to this news and instantly had tears in my eyes.

Snyder has promised much more footage of his cut of the movie in Zack Snyder's Justice League at DC FanDone in August.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

