Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung reserves its most powerful smartphone release for this time of the year, every year -- in the form of the Galaxy Note series. This year is no different, with the impending reveal and unleashing of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company will have a family of Galaxy Note 20 smartphones to choose from, but we're talking about the flagship Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung will be cramming in Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865+ processor, or its own in-house Exynos 990 processor depending on the market -- both, with 5G.

There's a lot to know about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far, here's some of the big points:

Super specs : Samsung will be using Qualcomm's very best SoC in the Snapdragon 865+ inside of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it will also offer its own in-house Exynos 990 depending on which market you live in and the version of the phone you purchase. Both will be rocket fast.

Display technology + 120Hz : Samsung is expected to use a 6.9-inch 3200 x 1440 display at up to 120Hz, which is going to be absolutely glorious. 120Hz on a huge Galaxy Note 20 Ultra display is going to look out of this world.

Debut of Gorilla Glass 7: Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also be the first to roll out with Corning's next-gen Gorilla Glass 7 technology. Expect the Galaxy Note 20 series of phones to be absolute units of phones that will take a good beating or heavy drop or two.