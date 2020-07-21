Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch runs at 540-720p in handheld mode

Crysis Remastered runs at 720-900p on the Nintendo Switch when in docked mode, while in handheld it drops to just 540-720p.

Crytek may have pushed out the release of Crysis Remastered on the PC and other consoles, but the Nintendo Switch version of the game is still going for a Maximum Launch on July 23, 2020.

In a recent developer livestream we found out some more details on the rendering resolution of Crysis Remastered on the Nintendo Switch. We previously heard reports that suggested it would be running at 720p 30FPS -- but now we know the rendering resolutions in both docked, and handheld modes.

Crysis Remastered will be running somewhere between 720p and 900p when in docked mode, while on-the-go the resolution takes a sharp hit dropping down to somewhere between 540p and 720p.

Another factoid is that Crysis Remastered will be using FXAA on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but it will not be using any form of software-based ray tracing. Meanwhile, the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will have ray tracing goodness.

Crysis Remastered launches on the Nintendo Switch on July 23, and at some point in the future on the PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Crysis Remastered Features

HD/4K textures

Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)

Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)

High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections

Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6

Motion blur

Parallax occlusion mapping

New particle effects

Enhanced depth of field

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Suit up : Your Nanosuit's speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Adapt : In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customize : A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer : Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges - including a zero-g battlefield- require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

