PS6 handheld early performance leaks: nearly 3x faster than Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode

TL;DR: Leaked specs reveal the next-gen PS6 handheld will feature a powerful Zen 6 CPU and RDNA 5 GPU, delivering up to three times the docked performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 and outperforming the Xbox Ally X. Expected around 2028, it promises superior gaming with advanced FSR upscaling technology.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who does some quick "scratch math" on how the PS6 handheld will perform versus the Nintendo Switch 2 in both handheld and docked modes, as well as the new Xbox Ally X. MLID notes it's obviously very early on as the PS6 handheld is still a couple of years away, but by the time it releases, we'll see it (and the full PS6) using superior FSR 4 or even FSR 5 upscaling, versus the NVIDIA DLSS 3.1 (which is nerfed) on the Switch 2.

MLID says that the PS6 handheld doesn't downclock its APU anywhere near as much as the NVIDIA chip inside of the Nintendo Switch 2, with the new "Canis" APU fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node working out to an estimated 3x or more performance between handheld modes (PS6 handheld vs Switch 2).

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 should arrive sometime in 2027, probably towards the end of the year for the holidays, with the PS6 handheld expected to launch after the PS6, expected in 2028 at this point. We're still a few years away, but we've had leaks on the PS6 and PS6 handheld for a while now, so performance expectations can be pretty solid... but there's still many years for optimizations, tweaks, etc.

