Maximum sigh: Crytek delays Crysis Remastered hours before its reveal

Crytek pulled a really dog move today, with the developer pulling the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal literally in the last hour -- and then announcing it had delayed the entire game and its launch, too. The leaked images seem to be getting at least some of the blame, you can see those crappy screenshots of Crysis Remastered here.

The above tweet is from the official Crysis Twitter account, which reads: "As you know, Crysis Remastered will be coming into the world this year -- and at the same time the Crysis IP will debut on Nintendo Switch!" It sounds so upbeat, ending that first sentence with an exclamation mark, but it's all disappointment and sadness from here on in.

Crytek continues: "Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are ccommitted to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well".

"The features you're looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game. You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we've seen all the reactions - the good and the bad - and we're listening! We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you'll have the game you love shortly!"

"This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games. We hope you understand what we're up to - and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements. Stay tuned, and we'll have that game, in your hands as soon as we possible can".

"We'll keep you updated on our progress, so please hang in there, and check back here for updates".

"Thank you, TEAM CRYSIS".

My take: Crysis saw the reaction to the "leak" and pulled the game, obviously it wasn't anywhere near ready -- and something far bigger happened behind the scenes. I don't know why you'd throw up the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal on YouTube and then within the hour of it premiering you pull the entire event and delay a game that -- until yesterday -- was ready to go.

Maybe this is just a gigantic hype train, with Crysis wanting to burst onto the scene with something incredible. Now we're all talking about Crysis again, and even with the delay they know it'll be popular. But dealing with their fans like this? I'm not feeling this move if it's some hype-generating tactic.

If the game needs more time, then maybe they shouldn't be having premiere events and store listings, and especially clamp down on those leaks. Then in the last minute, pull the entire thing.

Sigh.

Maximum sigh.

Crysis Remastered Features

HD/4K textures

Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)

Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)

High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections

Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6

Motion blur

Parallax occlusion mapping

New particle effects

Enhanced depth of field

More on Crysis Remastered

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Suit up : Your Nanosuit's speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Adapt : In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customize : A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer : Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges - including a zero-g battlefield- require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

What You Need To Know

Where can you watch the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal ? You can ? You can do that here , with more information on EA and Crytek's official gameplay trailer for the game... that should hopefully be in 4K.

When does Crysis Remastered come out ? ( Update : it has been delayed by "a few weeks". ? (: it has been delayed by "a few weeks". Read more on that disappointing news here . We're expecting it to drop on July 23, 2020 -- but EA and Crytek will confirm that during the Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer reveal event. I'll update this part once we have 100% confirmation.

How much will it cost ? Hopefully it's not very expensive, and less than $30. Once again, I'll update this once we have confirmation on how much Crysis Remastered costs.

What will I need to run it ? We can expect minimum and recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered in the next 24 hours or so. I'll update this bit when we know what we need to run it -- but if you want to run everything dialed up to maximum, then you're going to need some monstrous PC hardware power.

Does it have ray tracing ? Yes it does, and that's something we'll have more details about soon.

Do I need to play the original Crysis? Nope, this is a remaster -- it's the original Crysis, but with radically improved graphics, and technology. There are tweaks, but the fundamental game and foundation of Crysis is there. Maximum Awesome.

