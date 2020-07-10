Crysis Remastered NOT delayed on Nintendo Switch, drops on July 23

Crysis Remastered is delayed on the PC and consoles, but not the Nintendo Switch.

Crytek has pulled the bigger bait and switch on Crysis fans, after teasing that Crysis Remastered was right around the corner -- and then going Maximum Stealth, and pulling the release.

It all happened because the gaming and tech media as well as gamers themselves, were not happy with what was shown off in the early leaked footage of Crysis Remastered. The developer pulled the release within an hour of revealing it (not a good move by Crytek) yet... the Nintendo Switch version is still launching on July 23.

The official Crysis Twitter account tweeted out: "Crysis Fans, You may have seen our last update about the Crysis Remastered release, and we have good news for you: We can confirm that Crysis will still be coming to Nintendo Switch on July 23rd! Watch this space for further updates".

Maximum WTF.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We were expecting Crysis Remastered to launch on all platforms (PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch) on July 23, 2020 -- but it was pushed back with no ETA. Now, out of nowhere... Crytek announce the Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered is still dropping on July 23.

K.

Crysis Remastered Features

HD/4K textures

Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)

Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)

High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections

Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6

Motion blur

Parallax occlusion mapping

New particle effects

Enhanced depth of field

More on Crysis Remastered

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Suit up : Your Nanosuit's speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Adapt : In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customize : A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer : Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges - including a zero-g battlefield- require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

What You Need To Know

Where can you watch the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal ? You can ? You can do that here , with more information on EA and Crytek's official gameplay trailer for the game... that should hopefully be in 4K.

When does Crysis Remastered come out ? ( Update : it has been delayed by "a few weeks". ? (: it has been delayed by "a few weeks". Read more on that disappointing news here . We're expecting it to drop on July 23, 2020 -- but EA and Crytek will confirm that during the Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer reveal event. I'll update this part once we have 100% confirmation.

How much will it cost ? Hopefully it's not very expensive, and less than $30. Once again, I'll update this once we have confirmation on how much Crysis Remastered costs.

What will I need to run it ? We can expect minimum and recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered in the next 24 hours or so. I'll update this bit when we know what we need to run it -- but if you want to run everything dialed up to maximum, then you're going to need some monstrous PC hardware power.

Does it have ray tracing ? Yes it does, and that's something we'll have more details about soon.

Do I need to play the original Crysis? Nope, this is a remaster -- it's the original Crysis, but with radically improved graphics, and technology. There are tweaks, but the fundamental game and foundation of Crysis is there. Maximum Awesome.

More Reading

Crysis Remastered Reveal Video

Crysis Remastered Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere