Here's where you can watch the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal

Crytek is about the melt the internet with the first gameplay footage from Crysis Remastered.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 30, 2020 at 1:28 am CDT

EA and Crytek are gearing up the world's first gameplay footage of Crysis Remastered, where after it was teased and later confirmed, Crysis Remastered will have its first gameplay footage revealed at July 1 at 12PM ET / 9AM PST.

You can watch it right here in the above YouTube video, from the official Crytek YouTube account titled 'Crysis Remastered - Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere'. We should expect some of the most glorious graphics we've ever seen, and what should be our first confirmation of Crysis Remastered for the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

The official Crysis Remastered 'Official Trailer'.

As for what to expect during the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal, we should get some next-gen graphics through one of the best-looking games of the last couple of decades. Crytek have put some incredible work into Crysis Remastered from a technical perspective, and hardware has changed dramatically in that time.

Crytek will be tapping the new tools and features available in CRYENGINE 5.6, something that should have us all asking -- no matter what CPU and GPU beasts you've got in your PC -- "can it run Crysis Remastered?"

Crysis Remastered Features:

  • HD/4K textures
  • Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)
  • Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)
  • High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections
  • Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6
  • Motion blur
  • Parallax occlusion mapping
  • New particle effects
  • Enhanced depth of field
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$2499.99
$2587.42$2499.99$2499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2020 at 3:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.