Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2 details: framerate, resolution, features, and support

Epic Games has celebrated the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 by providing a bunch of details on how Fortnite will play on Nintendo's latest console.
Epic has taken to its website to share a bunch of details on the Switch 2 version of Fortnite, with the developer writing that players will be able to enjoy the game at a smooth 60FPS at various resolutions. According to the post, Fortnite will be running at a 2,176 x 1224 in docked mode, and then drop down to 1,600 x 900p in handheld mode. Both modes will be at 60FPS. The Switch 2 version of the game will also feature higher-quality textures, shadows, and water.
As for other bells and whistles, clothing physics have been enabled, along with the inclusion of the Replay system so players are able to relive their best Battle Royale matches from different perspectives. The Switch 2 version of Fortnite will also feature a Capture button for capturing video clips of gameplay, and GameChat support and streaming support to share gameplay to up to three other friends. Arguably, the biggest feature is Mouse control support, which will be arriving at a later date (June 7).
Fortnite Switch 2 Features
- 60 FPS!
- Higher resolution (2176x1224 docked, 1600x900 undocked)
- Greater view distances (See more things in the distance!)
- Higher-quality textures, higher-quality shadows, and higher-quality water rendering (nice water)
- Clothing physics enabled
- The Replay system is here - relive your best Battle Royale matches from another perspective!
- Capture video clips using the Capture button
- GameChat* supported - stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends
- For the hardcore tech folks: full "desktop" renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects
- Mouse controls supported with Joy-Con 2 (Starting June 7)
Mouse Controls
Mouse controls with Joy-Con 2 controllers unlock with patch 36.00 on June 7. You'll be able to aim using one or both of the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse, plus navigate the UI! With mouse controls, the right analog stick will be disabled, and you'll rotate your character by using the selected Joy-Con 2 controller(s) as a mouse. There'll be a cursor visible while navigating the UI.
If using the right or both controllers as a mouse, the ZR button will be treated as "primary click." If using the left controller as a mouse, ZL will be treated as primary click.
You'll be able to enable mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2 by:
- Going to the Settings in the Lobby or while playing Fortnite Battle Royale.
- Navigating to the Mouse tab.
- Selecting Right, Left, or Both under "Mouse Controls."