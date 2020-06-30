Crysis Remastered leaks: gameplay reveal on July 1, full game July 23

Crysis Remastered should release on July 23, gameplay reveal on July 1.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 30, 2020 at 12:51 am CDT

First it was teased, then Crysis Remastered was confirmed -- and now according to the latest leaks we're to expect a gameplay reveal of Crysis Remastered on July 1, with the full game released on July 23, 2020.

First, the official Crysis Twitter account tweets: "Suit up, the wait is almost over".

But now the official Crysis YouTube account has a premiere video ready, titled 'Crysis Remastered - Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere' which will debut at July 1 at 12PM ET / 9AM PST.

We should expect to see it debut on the PC, with Crytek surely revealing details of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. We know that Crysis would be eyeing off that new semi-custom silicon inside of Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles... and Crysis Remastered is the perfect debut for next-gen consoles.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

