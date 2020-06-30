Crysis Remastered leaks: gameplay reveal on July 1, full game July 23

First it was teased, then Crysis Remastered was confirmed -- and now according to the latest leaks we're to expect a gameplay reveal of Crysis Remastered on July 1, with the full game released on July 23, 2020.

First, the official Crysis Twitter account tweets: "Suit up, the wait is almost over".

But now the official Crysis YouTube account has a premiere video ready, titled 'Crysis Remastered - Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere' which will debut at July 1 at 12PM ET / 9AM PST.

We should expect to see it debut on the PC, with Crytek surely revealing details of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. We know that Crysis would be eyeing off that new semi-custom silicon inside of Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles... and Crysis Remastered is the perfect debut for next-gen consoles.