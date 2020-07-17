Crysis Remastered shines on Nintendo Switch, runs at 720p 30FPS

Crytek shows off Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch Tech Trailer, ahead of its mobile launch on the Switch on July 23. Maximum hype.

Crytek's marketing and launch of Crysis Remastered on the PC and consoles has been an utter mess, but it seems all of the stars have aligned for the Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered.

The above video is a Nintendo Switch technology trailer, showing off what Crytek and Saber Interactive were able to achieve with the modest NVIDIA Tegra SoC powering the Nintendo Switch. We have 1280 x 720 (720p) as the rendering resolution, while the frame rate is stuck at 30FPS.

That's not great for PCs in 2020, but hell it used to run at about 720p 30FPS on even good/high-end hardware back when the original Crysis was released. So the teams between Crytek and Saber have something quite magical with Crysis Remastered on the Nintendo Switch.

Crytek explains in the video description for the Crysis Remastered - Nintendo Switch Tech Trailer video: "Crysis Remastered is making its debut on Nintendo Switch with high-quality textures, global illumination (SVOGI), vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, dynamic resolution, gyro aiming, motion blur, bloom (light rays and sunbeams) and much more".

Crysis Remastered goes mobile and releases on the Nintendo Switch on July 23.

Crysis Remastered Features

HD/4K textures

Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)

Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)

High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections

Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6

Motion blur

Parallax occlusion mapping

New particle effects

Enhanced depth of field

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Suit up : Your Nanosuit's speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Adapt : In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customize : A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer : Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges - including a zero-g battlefield- require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

Where can you watch the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal ? You can ? You can do that here , with more information on EA and Crytek's official gameplay trailer for the game... that should hopefully be in 4K.

When does Crysis Remastered come out ? ( Update : it has been delayed by "a few weeks". ? (: it has been delayed by "a few weeks". Read more on that disappointing news here . We're expecting it to drop on July 23, 2020 -- but EA and Crytek will confirm that during the Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer reveal event. I'll update this part once we have 100% confirmation.

How much will it cost ? Hopefully it's not very expensive, and less than $30. Once again, I'll update this once we have confirmation on how much Crysis Remastered costs.

What will I need to run it ? We can expect minimum and recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered in the next 24 hours or so. I'll update this bit when we know what we need to run it -- but if you want to run everything dialed up to maximum, then you're going to need some monstrous PC hardware power.

Does it have ray tracing ? Yes it does, and that's something we'll have more details about soon.

Do I need to play the original Crysis? Nope, this is a remaster -- it's the original Crysis, but with radically improved graphics, and technology. There are tweaks, but the fundamental game and foundation of Crysis is there. Maximum Awesome.

