AMD's next-gen 'Renoir AM4' APU will kick your desktop CPUs ass

AMD just launched their Matisse Refresh CPUs led by the new flagship Ryzen 9 3900XT (our review here), but then leaks on the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series led by the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor was teased -- and now, the Renoir APUs.

Some new leaks are from Dutch retailer Centralpoint, which has listed the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G processors. The listings state that the two higher-end Ryzen PRO processors will ship within 3 to 5 days, while the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G will be in stock on July 10.

As for pricing, we're looking at:

Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: $357

Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: $243

Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: $177

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G:

CPU cores/threads : 8 cores / 16 threads

CPU base clock : 3.6GHz

CPU boost clock : 4.4GHz

GPU : Vega 8 @ 2100MHz

TDP : 65W

Price: $357

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G:

CPU cores/threads : 6 cores / 12 threads

CPU base clock : 3.7GHz

CPU boost clock : 4.3GHz

GPU : Vega 7 @ 1900MHz

TDP : 65W

Price: $252

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: