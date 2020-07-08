AMD's next-gen 'Renoir AM4' APU will kick your desktop CPUs ass
AMD to launch Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G soon.
Anthony Garreffa | Jul 8, 2020 at 11:15 pm CDT
AMD just launched their Matisse Refresh CPUs led by the new flagship Ryzen 9 3900XT (our review here), but then leaks on the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series led by the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor was teased -- and now, the Renoir APUs.
Some new leaks are from Dutch retailer Centralpoint, which has listed the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G processors. The listings state that the two higher-end Ryzen PRO processors will ship within 3 to 5 days, while the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G will be in stock on July 10.
As for pricing, we're looking at:
- Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: $357
- Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: $243
- Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: $177
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G:
- CPU cores/threads: 8 cores / 16 threads
- CPU base clock: 3.6GHz
- CPU boost clock: 4.4GHz
- GPU: Vega 8 @ 2100MHz
- TDP: 65W
- Price: $357
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G:
- CPU cores/threads: 6 cores / 12 threads
- CPU base clock: 3.7GHz
- CPU boost clock: 4.3GHz
- GPU: Vega 7 @ 1900MHz
- TDP: 65W
- Price: $252
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G:
- CPU cores/threads: 4 cores / 8 threads
- CPU base clock: 3.8GHz
- CPU boost clock: 4.1GHz
- GPU: Vega 6 @ 1700MHz
- TDP: 65W
- Price: $177
