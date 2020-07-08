AMD's next-gen 'Renoir AM4' APU will kick your desktop CPUs ass

AMD to launch Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G soon.

| Jul 8, 2020 at 11:15 pm CDT

AMD just launched their Matisse Refresh CPUs led by the new flagship Ryzen 9 3900XT (our review here), but then leaks on the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series led by the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor was teased -- and now, the Renoir APUs.

Some new leaks are from Dutch retailer Centralpoint, which has listed the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G processors. The listings state that the two higher-end Ryzen PRO processors will ship within 3 to 5 days, while the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G will be in stock on July 10.

As for pricing, we're looking at:

  • Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: $357
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: $243
  • Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: $177

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G:

  • CPU cores/threads: 8 cores / 16 threads
  • CPU base clock: 3.6GHz
  • CPU boost clock: 4.4GHz
  • GPU: Vega 8 @ 2100MHz
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: $357

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G:

  • CPU cores/threads: 6 cores / 12 threads
  • CPU base clock: 3.7GHz
  • CPU boost clock: 4.3GHz
  • GPU: Vega 7 @ 1900MHz
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: $252

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G:

  • CPU cores/threads: 4 cores / 8 threads
  • CPU base clock: 3.8GHz
  • CPU boost clock: 4.1GHz
  • GPU: Vega 6 @ 1700MHz
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: $177
