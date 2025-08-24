AMD CPU roadmap leaks tease 'Gator Range' and 'Medusa Point + Halo' Zen 6 CPUs for 2027

Leaked roadmap for AMD laptop Zen 6-based processors lines up with other CPU leaks: Gator Range and Medusa Point are coming in 2027.

TL;DR: AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based processors, including Gator Range, Medusa Point, and Medusa Halo, are slated for release in 2027. These CPUs will feature advanced architectures, up to 24 cores, RDNA 5 graphics, and cutting-edge 2nm process technology, promising significant performance and efficiency improvements.

We have been enjoying a bunch of leaked details on AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based "Gator Range", "Medusa Point" and "Medusa Halo" processors, and now another leaked roadmap teases the new chips will drop in 2027.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post on X by leaker @momomo_us who has shared a roadmap for mobile CPUs from one of the OEMs that works with Intel and AMD, it teases some of the CPU releases in the coming years. AMD has confirmed its upcoming Gorgon Point series earlier this year, expected on the Zen 5 architecture, and pretty much being an update to the successful Strix Point APU series.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA silently launches record-breaking mini PC, flexing a tiny compact powerhouse

The roadmap shows that we won't see any refreshes in enthusiast and elite tiers of AMD processors this year, with Fire Range and Strix Halo updates not planned until 2027. Gator Range and Medusa Point are listed for 2027, and will both be using the next-gen Zen 6 architecture.

Gator Range replaces Fire Range as the "ultimate compute" offering from AMD, and Medusa Point in the "Premium" offerings will replace Gorgon Point which replaces Strix Point, Krackan Point, and Hawk Point chip offerings.

Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs from AMD are when things get REAL exciting...

Medusa Halo packs up to 24 cores and 48 threads of next-gen Zen 6 CPU flex, with the next-gen RDNA 5 architecture and more GPU cores with up to 48 Compute Units of next-gen RDNA 5 cores, made on TSMC's new bleeding-edge N2P process (2nm), and rumored support for high-bandwidth LPDDR6 or LPDDR5 laptop memory in 2027.