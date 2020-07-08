flameTRENDING NOW: MSI CEO Charles Chiang has died after falling from a buildingflame

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX teased, would support up to 2TB RAM

The new Threadripper PRO would support 8-channel memory, and up to 2TB of RAM!!!

| Jul 8, 2020 at 6:20 am CDT

It looks like AMD is about to refresh its Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series processors just like it did with its Matisse Refresh CPUs in the last 24 hours (our review here).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX teased, would support up to 2TB RAM 02 | TweakTown.com

VideoCardz is reporting that AMD is about to launch a new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series of processors, with samples already out in teh wild and posted on Chiphell. The new PRO series workstation series would be very similar to the just-refreshed Ryzen 3000 series CPUs with their new XT counterparts.

AMD's refresh Ryzen Threadripper PRO would reportedly see the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor that will offer up 8-channel memory, with up to 2TB of capacity which is pretty crazy. The normal Threadripper CPUs only support 4-channel memory with up to 256GB, so these upgrades would be very welcomed by power users.

When will we see them? July 14 according to the rumors, which is less than a week away.

