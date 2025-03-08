AMD's next-gen Zen 6 'Medusa Ridge' desktop CPUs: 12/24/32-core variants, up to 128MB L3 cache

AMD's next-generation Medusa Ridge 'Zen 6' desktop CPUs will arrive in 12-core, 24-core, and 32-core variants with up to 128MB of L3 cache.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Zen 6-based "Medusa Ridge" desktop CPUs will feature 12-core, 24-core, and 32-core variants with up to 128MB of L3 cache. AMD's upcoming Zen 6-based "Medusa Ridge" desktop CPUs will feature 12-core, 24-core, and 32-core variants with up to 128MB of L3 cache.

AMD's next-generation Zen 6-based "Medusa Ridge" desktop CPUs will arrive in 12-core, 24-core, and 32-core variants with up to 128MB of L3 cache according to the latest leaks.

We've been hearing more and more about AMD's next-gen Zen 6 architecture and its new Medusa Ridge, Medusa Point, and Medusa Halo chips with today's leaks concentrating on the Medusa Ridge desktop processors. In a new post on Chiphell, insider "Zhangzhonghao" posted the core and cache counts of the new Zen 6-based Medusa Ridge desktop CPUs.

The 12-core Zen 6 CCD features 48MB of L3 cache, while the 32-core Zen 6c CCD features 128MB of L3 cache says the leaker, leaving the desktop non-X3D part with dual CCDs and up to 96MB (2 x 48MB) L3 cache.

Single Zen 6 CCD - 48 MB L3 Cache

Dual Zen 6 CCDs - 96 MB L3 Cache

Single Zen 6C CCD - 64 MB L3 Cache

Dual Zen 6C CCDs - 128 MB L3 Cache

AMD's new standard Zen 6 CCDs will have a 50% increase in cache count over Zen 5, with Zen 6c (note the small 'c') CCDs will also feature double the cache count over Zen 5. Furthermore, Zen 6-based X3D processors will be made available with even more cache which will be nice to see in the years to come.