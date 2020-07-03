Cyberpunk 2077 looks amazing in these schmick new screenshots

Cyberpunk 2077 is looking better with each day that passes, with two new screenshots being revealed in a recent exclusive by GameStar. Here's the first one:

We have a gorgeous shot of the Arasaka building and its logo, with a slick futuristic car and probably the best puddles we've ever seen in a game. The second new screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 is a battle against multiple enemies.

In this screenshot we see a revolver being used for some old school feels in a fictional future world, with some beautiful fire effects and reflections on display.

Cyberpunk 2077 was in the headlines recently, with NVIDIA detailing that it would have ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology at launch. You can read more about that here, while Cyberpunk 2077 itself has a new release date of November 19, 2020.

You can even pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, too -- and then there's the recent and huge 25-minute gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020.