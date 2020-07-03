Cyberpunk 2077 looks amazing in these schmick new screenshots

The latest screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077 are looking absolutely delicious.

| Jul 3, 2020 at 7:49 am CDT

Cyberpunk 2077 is looking better with each day that passes, with two new screenshots being revealed in a recent exclusive by GameStar. Here's the first one:

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Cyberpunk 2077 looks amazing in these schmick new screenshots 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Cyberpunk 2077 looks amazing in these schmick new screenshots 06 | TweakTown.com
Cyberpunk 2077 looks amazing in these schmick new screenshots 07 | TweakTown.com

We have a gorgeous shot of the Arasaka building and its logo, with a slick futuristic car and probably the best puddles we've ever seen in a game. The second new screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 is a battle against multiple enemies.

In this screenshot we see a revolver being used for some old school feels in a fictional future world, with some beautiful fire effects and reflections on display.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks amazing in these schmick new screenshots 07 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk 2077 was in the headlines recently, with NVIDIA detailing that it would have ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology at launch. You can read more about that here, while Cyberpunk 2077 itself has a new release date of November 19, 2020.

You can even pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, too -- and then there's the recent and huge 25-minute gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$89.99
$89.99$89.99$89.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2020 at 7:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamestar.de, wccftech.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.