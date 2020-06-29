Yep, you can pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077

The most important thing about Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed: you can pet the cat in the game.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 29, 2020 at 8:43 pm CDT

One of the most important questions regarding CD PROJEKT RED's upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 is: can you pet a cat in the game?

The answer is yes, yes you can. A bunch of publications got some early hands-on time with Cyberpunk 2077 where IGN confirmed that yes, you can pet a cat in the game. IGN explains: "Oh, and I pet a cat! That's very important. I didn't see any dogs for you dog people out there".

Speaking of the early hands-on with Cyberpunk 2077, a gorgeous new 25-minute gameplay video on the game has surfaced from all of the hands-on time with game journalists. You can check that out here.

Cyberpunk 2077 was in the headlines recently, with NVIDIA detailing that it would have ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology at launch. You can read more about that here, while Cyberpunk 2077 itself has a new release date of November 19, 2020.

