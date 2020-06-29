Check out this huge 25-minute Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video in 4K

CD PROJEKT RED has one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and while we've only seen snippets here and and there -- now we have a glorious 25-minute gameplay video. Check it out:

'Parris' on YouTube has uploaded 25 minutes of gameplay footage from Cyberpunk 2077, something he said was "provided by CD PROJEKT RED" and was featured in the trailer that the CDPR during the recent Night City Wire event.

The 25-minute gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 is not just glorious because its 25 minutes of one of the most anticipated games of 2020, but it's in glorious 4K resolution as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 was in the headlines recently, with NVIDIA detailing that it would have ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology at launch. You can read more about that here, while Cyberpunk 2077 itself has a new release date of November 19, 2020.