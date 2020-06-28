AMD rumored to bundle Assassin's Creed Valhalla with select Ryzen CPUs

This deal should include 2 of AMD's new unreleased CPUs: Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 28, 2020 at 9:52 pm CDT

AMD is set to launch its new 'Matisse Refresh' processors on July 7, 2020 with the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT -- with the latter two including a new free game.

According to a new rumor posted by our friends at VideoCardz, AMD will reportedly be bundling in Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla game with 6 processors in teh Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs. This will include:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (arrives 7/7)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (arrives 7/7)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD rumored to bundle Assassin's Creed Valhalla with select Ryzen CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com

As for the new Ryzen XT series processors, we can expect around 5% faster speeds out of AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT over the 3900X -- you can read more on that here.

Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

