AMD rumored to bundle Assassin's Creed Valhalla with select Ryzen CPUs
This deal should include 2 of AMD's new unreleased CPUs: Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT.
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 28, 2020 at 9:52 pm CDT
AMD is set to launch its new 'Matisse Refresh' processors on July 7, 2020 with the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT -- with the latter two including a new free game.
According to a new rumor posted by our friends at VideoCardz, AMD will reportedly be bundling in Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla game with 6 processors in teh Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs. This will include:
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (arrives 7/7)
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (arrives 7/7)
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
As for the new Ryzen XT series processors, we can expect around 5% faster speeds out of AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT over the 3900X -- you can read more on that here.
Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor (Ryzen 9 3900X)
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Microsoft flexes Xbox Series X muscle, doesn't need to brag TFLOPs
- < PREVIOUS STORY: AMD Navi 31 spotted: is this Bigger Navi? GeForce RTX 3090 destroyer?!