AMD rumored to refresh Matisse CPUs with Ryzen 7 3850X and 3750X

It looks like AMD could fight Intel's new 10th Gen CPUs with refreshed Matisse CPUs

Anthony Garreffa | May 22, 2020 at 7:28 pm CDT (1 min, 24 secs time to read)

A big juicy rumor has just hit the internet, with it teasing that AMD would be refreshing its current-gen Ryzen 3000 series CPUs with two new entries.

These two new processors are the Ryzen 7 3850X and the Ryzen 7 3750X, which would succeed the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X processors that are currently on the market. The tweet comes from 'HXL' who published the SKUs of the two new processors and made sure to tell the world they are "Not APU".

The tweet itself was a reply his own tweet of a 'Big day coming...' and that the release would be on 6/16 which after that AMD would launch on 7/7. An interesting timeline of release for the Matisse refresh, as 7/7 was the date that the Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 series launched in 2019.

AMD rumored to refresh Matisse CPUs with Ryzen 7 3850X and 3750X 04 | TweakTown.com

If you didn't believe just that single tweet, then how about GIGABYTE kinda confirming the Matisse Refresh in their B550 presentation slide, as noted by VideoCardz. The GIGABYTE motherboards roadmap for support shows "Matisse & Refresh", "Vermeer", and "Renoir" -- all of which aren't released yet.

AMD seems to be responding to the just-launched Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K processors, as these new Ryzen 7 3850X and Ryzen 7 3750X processors would directly compete against Intel's new 10th Gen CPU offerings.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

