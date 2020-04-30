Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

We compile everything you need to know about Ubisoft's big next-gen Viking-themed Assasssin's Creed game

Derek Strickland | Apr 30, 2020 at 12:32 pm CDT (3 mins, 36 secs time to read)

Curious what Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed game will feature? Don't have the time to read 10 articles to piece together information? We compile all the info currently known about Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Today Ubisoft revealed an amazing cinematic trailer for Assasssin's Creed: Valhalla, the long-rumored Viking-themed game with the "Kingdom" project codename. The game will be a next-gen launch release and stands as Ubisoft's most ambitious game to date, complete with dazzling graphics, brutal combat, a deep and robust RPG system, and a story arc set in the tumultuous 9th century when Vikings conquered Anglo-Saxon England.

There's a lot to dive into here, so let's get right to it.

What you need to know about AC: Valhalla:

Details

  • Black Flag/Origins devs at Ubisoft Montreal helm development
  • Releases in 2020 as next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X launch game
  • Coming to current-gen too
  • Supports Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, next-gen owners won't have to re-buy the game
  • SIngleplayer campaign with live service hooks (events, online-driven content)
  • No co-op
  • 4K HDR confirmed
Setting

  • Set in 9th century medieval Europe in the middle of Viking invasions, around the 870s
  • Seven kingdoms in Anglo-Saxon England
  • Alfred The Great of Wessex, last of the kingdoms, is the principal antagonist
  • Takes place in both Norway homeland and conquered England
Features

  • Eivor is the main character
  • There's a female version of Eivor too
  • Raven companion, has new abilities
  • RPG elements like dialog choices will affect long-term outcomes and alliances
  • Massive settlement system where you build up clans and villages, Sim-City style
  • Villages will change dynamically based on your decisions
  • Three cities to explore: London (England), Winchester (England), Jorvik (Norway)
  • Longships are for travel and exploration, not naval combat
  • Ubisoft describes it as "the ultimate Viking fantasy"
  • Supernatural Norse mythology plays a big part
Combat

  • More visceral and impacting this time, similar to For Honor
  • Players can bash, dismember, or decapitate foes
  • You can embark on big raids on towns and other areas with your clansmen
  • Raids are smaller-scale, but much more tactical and strategic
  • There's also assaults, which are sieges against castles
  • Skill tree similar to other AC games, but Ubisoft promises it's unique
Gear

  • RNG gear system similar to Origins/Odyssey
  • Gear can be upgraded/customized
  • Players can dual-wield shields
  • Dual-wielding is in
  • Bows are in
  • Hidden blade returns

Buy/Pre-Order

  • 4 SKUs: Standard, Gold, Ultimate, Collector's - Buy Link

Info from Ubisoft, key art, and more

Write Your Viking Saga

The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits.

Visceral Combat

Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

Lead Epic Raids

Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.

Last updated: Apr 30, 2020 at 12:54 pm CDT

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

