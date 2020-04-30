Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

We compile everything you need to know about Ubisoft's big next-gen Viking-themed Assasssin's Creed game

Curious what Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed game will feature? Don't have the time to read 10 articles to piece together information? We compile all the info currently known about Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Today Ubisoft revealed an amazing cinematic trailer for Assasssin's Creed: Valhalla, the long-rumored Viking-themed game with the "Kingdom" project codename. The game will be a next-gen launch release and stands as Ubisoft's most ambitious game to date, complete with dazzling graphics, brutal combat, a deep and robust RPG system, and a story arc set in the tumultuous 9th century when Vikings conquered Anglo-Saxon England.

There's a lot to dive into here, so let's get right to it.

What you need to know about AC: Valhalla:

Details

Black Flag/Origins devs at Ubisoft Montreal helm development

Releases in 2020 as next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X launch game

Coming to current-gen too

Supports Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, next-gen owners won't have to re-buy the game

SIngleplayer campaign with live service hooks (events, online-driven content)

No co-op

4K HDR confirmed

Setting

Set in 9th century medieval Europe in the middle of Viking invasions, around the 870s

Seven kingdoms in Anglo-Saxon England

Alfred The Great of Wessex, last of the kingdoms, is the principal antagonist

Takes place in both Norway homeland and conquered England

Features

Eivor is the main character

There's a female version of Eivor too

Raven companion, has new abilities

RPG elements like dialog choices will affect long-term outcomes and alliances

Massive settlement system where you build up clans and villages, Sim-City style

Villages will change dynamically based on your decisions

Three cities to explore: London (England), Winchester (England), Jorvik (Norway)

Longships are for travel and exploration, not naval combat

Ubisoft describes it as "the ultimate Viking fantasy"

Supernatural Norse mythology plays a big part

Combat

More visceral and impacting this time, similar to For Honor

Players can bash, dismember, or decapitate foes

You can embark on big raids on towns and other areas with your clansmen

Raids are smaller-scale, but much more tactical and strategic

There's also assaults, which are sieges against castles

Skill tree similar to other AC games, but Ubisoft promises it's unique

Gear

RNG gear system similar to Origins/Odyssey

Gear can be upgraded/customized

Players can dual-wield shields

Dual-wielding is in

Bows are in

Hidden blade returns

