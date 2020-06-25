Expect around 5% faster speeds from new AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT over 3900X

AMD's new Matisse Refresh Ryzen 9 3900XT should be around 5% faster than stock 3900X.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 25, 2020 at 8:31 pm CDT

AMD is gearing up for the launch its Matisse Refresh family of CPUs, with the new Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT.

Expect around 5% faster speeds from new AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT over 3900X
Well, now we have some Geekbench results of the flagship Ryzen 9 3900XT processor -- which seems to be around 5% faster than its predecessor in the Ryzen 9 3900X. The Ryzen 9 3900XT, just like the Ryzen 9 3900X, is a 12-core/24-thread processor clocked at up to 4.7GHz -- a 100MHz frequency boost from the 3900X.

The Ryzen 9 3900XT used in this Geekbench 5.1 submission was installed into a GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master motherboard, alongside 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-3600 memory. AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT scored 10945 points in the multi-threaded test, wand 1324 points in the single-threaded test. This makes the 3900XT around 5% faster than the 3900X.

AMD's new Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT processors launch on July 7, 2020 and we will have day one reviews of them here on TweakTown so be sure to come back on 7/7.

AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series CPU Pricing:

  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT: $249 (6C/12T @ 4.5GHz)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT: $399 (8C/12T @ 4.7GHz)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT: $499 (12C/24T @ 4.7GHz)
