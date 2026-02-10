Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus 'Arrow Lake Refresh' CPU leaks: 18 cores at 5.3GHz benched

Intel's new mid-range 'Arrow Lake Refresh' CPU tested, with the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus with 18 cores at up to 5.3GHz tested on Geekbench.

TL;DR: Intel's new Core Ultra 5 250K Plus "Arrow Lake Refresh" CPU features 18 cores (6P+12E) with up to 5.3GHz boost, delivering improved performance over the 245K model while maintaining 125W power. Launching under $300, it supports current LGA 1851 motherboards and offers strong multi-core benchmarks.

Intel's new Core Ultra 5 250K Plus "Arrow Lake Refresh" processor has just turned up on Geekbench, showing us its performance levels with its 18 cores at up to 5.3GHz.

Intel is reportedly launching its new Core Ultra 200S Plus "Arrow Lake Refresh" desktop CPUs next month, with rumors that the new flagship Core Ultra 9 290K Plus was cancelled recently, but the new Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus will still be launching. The 250K Plus CPU is expected to debut at under $300, acting as the new Arrow Lake Refresh replacement to the Core Ultra 5 245K, which costs around $200-$215 or so.

The new Core Ultra 5 250K Plus offers an additional 4 cores (4 x more E-Cores) than the 245K as well as 100Hz more CPU boost clock, with 18 cores split between 6P+12E (Performance and E-Cores). The new 250K Plus is expected to have 4.20GHz base CPU clocks and up to 5.3GHz boost, with 30MB of L3 cache, 6MB of L2 cache, and will work on the current LGA 1851 socket motherboards.

The new Core Ultra 5 250K Plus was teamed with an ASUS PRIME Z890-P WiFi motherboard and 32GB of RAM, resulting in 3113 points in the single-core Cinebench run, and 15,251 points in the multi-core test.

After that, Intel will have its next-generation Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake-S" desktop processors, which will use a completely new LGA1954 socket (meaning new motherboards), DDR5 minimum, and a family of new 900-series chipsets from Intel.

Intel is making bigger changes to its upcoming Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 SKUs of its new Core Ultra 200K Plus processors, with the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus replacing the Core Ultra 7 265K, also retaining its 8P+16E CPU core configuration, the same as the flagship Core Ultra 9 chips. But, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus will feature higher 5.5GHz Turbo Boost Max clock speeds, and 5.4GHz P-Core Turbo, which is closer to the 265K, but with more CPU cores across the board.

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 5 250K Plus also receives a CPU core increase with 6P+12E compared to the 6P+8E on the Core Ultra 5 245K, with P-Core Turbo speeds increased to 5.3GHz from 5.2GHz on the 245K, while E-Core speeds stay at 4.7GHz. The same 125W base and 159W max turbo ratings are on the 250K Plus, meaning the additional cores and CPU clocks are given without increasing the power... an interesting move from Intel.