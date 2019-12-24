Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,533 Reviews & Articles | 66,052 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tesla stock hits $420, Elon Musk makes a weed joke (of course)

Hideo Kojima is already working on his new game, teases new concept

Hideo Kojima teases a sand dune for his new game, working through the holidays

By: Anthony Garreffa from 56 mins ago

It feels like Death Stranding only just launched, and its legendary creator Hideo Kojima doesn't seem to have stopped and is already hard at work on his new game -- at least in its concept stage.

Kojima took to his personal Twitter teasing the world that he's "working on the next concept while no one is in the office", with a clear shot of a massive sand dune in the background surrounded by a gorgeous blue sky. We also get to scope out his desk, which is littered with stuff.

If we're to take inspiration from his desk, we have a cast of Norman Reedus' face (the star of Death Stranding and The Walking Dead), a Rotten Tomatoes stress ball, a copy of Wired Magzine, a MacBook, a Sony Walkman, and much more. Maybe the sand dune is his background on his personal PC... but we all know the legendary Hideo Kojima works in mysterious ways.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$34.99
$34.99$35.00$59.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2019 at 10:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: Tesla stock hits $420, Elon Musk makes a weed joke (of course)
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.