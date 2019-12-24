Hideo Kojima is already working on his new game, teases new concept

It feels like Death Stranding only just launched, and its legendary creator Hideo Kojima doesn't seem to have stopped and is already hard at work on his new game -- at least in its concept stage.

Kojima took to his personal Twitter teasing the world that he's "working on the next concept while no one is in the office", with a clear shot of a massive sand dune in the background surrounded by a gorgeous blue sky. We also get to scope out his desk, which is littered with stuff.

If we're to take inspiration from his desk, we have a cast of Norman Reedus' face (the star of Death Stranding and The Walking Dead), a Rotten Tomatoes stress ball, a copy of Wired Magzine, a MacBook, a Sony Walkman, and much more. Maybe the sand dune is his background on his personal PC... but we all know the legendary Hideo Kojima works in mysterious ways.