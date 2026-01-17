AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 'Dual 3D V-Cache' CPU benched: beats 9950X3D with chunky 192MB L3 cache

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor offers enhanced performance with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a groundbreaking 192MB L3 cache, outperforming the 9950X3D by 7%. Featuring up to 5.6GHz boost and a 200W TDP, it promises powerful multitasking and overclocking, launching in Q1 2026.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor has been recently benchmarked on Geekbench, with more single-core and multi-core performance than the Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post from leaker @9550pro on X, we have the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor benchmarked on the GIGABYTE X870 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard. The new 9950X3D2 scored 3553 points in the single-core run of Geekbench, and 24,340 points on the multi-core tests, besting the 9950X3D by around 7%.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor has the same 16-core, 32-thread CPU power of the 9950X3D, but both of the CCDs have a 3D V-Cache chiplet (X3D cache) underneath the cores, making it the first CPU in history to have a mammoth 192MB of L3 cache (96MB + 96MB). CPU clock speeds aren't any different, with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor boosting at up to 5.6GHz.

AMD's purported Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor would roll-out as a mega version of the current Ryzen 9 9950X3D (that "2" is important) as it'll feature the same 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, but a larger chunk -- double -- the X3D CCD cache, with a total of 192MB cache. The new 9950X3D2 is also poised to feature a higher 200W TDP, so we should expect some mega overclocks from the new chip when it's released.