AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU pricing: 9950X is $599, 9900X is $449, 9700X is $359, 9600X is $279

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPU pricing confirmed: 9950X for $599, 9900X for $449, 9700X for $279, launching in August.

Published
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

AMD's pricing on its upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs is finally official, thanks to some pricing information spotted on BestBuy.

It looks like we can expect the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor to cost $599, the Ryzen 9 9700X will cost $549, the Ryzen 7 9700X for $359, and finally, the Ryzen 5 9600X will cost $279. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X launch on August 8, while the higher-end Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will launch on August 15.

AMD's fleet of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs were meant to be here already, but the company delayed them citing Q&A issues, with rumors of a typo on the branding of some of the processors and their retail packaging.

We're a couple of weeks away from the higher-end desktop Zen 5 processors, but now we know the pricing... competitive, especially with the issues that are plaguing Intel right now with their defective (and no recalls) 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs.

  • Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $549
  • Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $549
  • Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359
  • Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

