AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU pricing: 9950X is $599, 9900X is $449, 9700X is $359, 9600X is $279

AMD's pricing on its upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs is finally official, thanks to some pricing information spotted on BestBuy.
It looks like we can expect the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor to cost $599, the Ryzen 9 9700X will cost $549, the Ryzen 7 9700X for $359, and finally, the Ryzen 5 9600X will cost $279. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X launch on August 8, while the higher-end Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will launch on August 15.
AMD's fleet of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs were meant to be here already, but the company delayed them citing Q&A issues, with rumors of a typo on the branding of some of the processors and their retail packaging.
We're a couple of weeks away from the higher-end desktop Zen 5 processors, but now we know the pricing... competitive, especially with the issues that are plaguing Intel right now with their defective (and no recalls) 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs.
- Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $599
- Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $549
- Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359
- Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279
