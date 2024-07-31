AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU pricing: 9950X is $599, 9900X is $449, 9700X is $359, 9600X is $279

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPU pricing confirmed: 9950X for $599, 9900X for $449, 9700X for $279, launching in August.

AMD's pricing on its upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs is finally official, thanks to some pricing information spotted on BestBuy.

It looks like we can expect the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor to cost $599, the Ryzen 9 9700X will cost $549, the Ryzen 7 9700X for $359, and finally, the Ryzen 5 9600X will cost $279. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X launch on August 8, while the higher-end Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X will launch on August 15.

AMD's fleet of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs were meant to be here already, but the company delayed them citing Q&A issues, with rumors of a typo on the branding of some of the processors and their retail packaging.

We're a couple of weeks away from the higher-end desktop Zen 5 processors, but now we know the pricing... competitive, especially with the issues that are plaguing Intel right now with their defective (and no recalls) 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs.

Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $549

Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $549

Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359

Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279