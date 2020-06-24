Beelink U55 Mini PC is under $250 at Amazon

All around the world, there are still huge numbers of people who are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the big challenges for many people in households where two parents or partners are working from home while kids are trying to work from home is having enough computers for everybody to use. Amazon has a very small minicomputer on sale from a company called Beelink that is a lightning deal today.

The machine is the Beelink U55 Mini PC, and while the lightning deal is going on for roughly the next five hours, users can get it for $254.99. That's $45 off of its regular price, or a 15% discount. Even better is that there is a digital coupon that will knock an additional $16 off the purchase price.

Buyers get a mini PC that runs Windows 10 Pro and has an Intel Core i3-5005U processor under the hood for the money. The processor is partnered up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of M.2 SSD storage. The processor operates at 2 GHz, and graphics are handled via Intel HD Graphics 5500.

Despite the small size of the computer, it does have a 2.5-inch hard drive slot for additional storage. It also features integrated Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi along with an ethernet port. The machine promises to consume 15 W of power during operation, making it particularly green. Connectivity options include dual HDMI ports, one USB-C port, dual USB 3.0 ports, dual USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, and headphone and microphone jack. This machine might make an unusually good home theater PC for the living room. Prime users can also get free shipping. Other exciting news from Amazon recently included the alleged price leak for the Sony PlayStation 5, pegging the cost at around $599.