COLORFUL announces its new SMART 900 Mini-PC: powered by AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU, up to 96GB RAM, and Radeon 8060S iGPU.

COLORFUL SMART 900 Mini-PC with AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU, up to 96GB RAM
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minutes & 15 seconds read time

TL;DR: COLORFUL's new SMART 900 Mini-PC features AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and RDNA 3.5 Radeon 8060S GPU, delivering powerful AI and gaming performance. Its 4-liter anodized aluminum chassis ensures excellent heat dissipation and quiet operation under high load.

COLORFUL has just launched its new SMART 900 Mini-PC which packs AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, and more. Check it out:

COLORFUL SMART 900 Mini-PC with AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU, up to 96GB RAM 06
The new COLORFUL SMART 900 Mini-PC is actually a "Mini AI PC" (it's 2025, everything is AI now, you know it, I know it, we all know it). Inside, the SMART 900 Mini-PC features AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which bursts out of the gate with 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, up to 96GB of RAM, and an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU.

As for the design, COLORFUL is using a 4-liter high-quality anodized aluminum chassis for its new SMART 900 Mini-PC, with the Chinese company saying that its new Mini-PC system has "excellent" heat dissipation, explaining that COLORFUL takes "advantage of the metal body-ensuring that the system can maintain a low operating temperature and a relatively reasonable noise level under high load".

We've seen competing Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC systems use 64GB, 96GB, or up to a huge 128GB of RAM... but COLORFUL's new SMART 900 Mini-PC is in the middle with 96GB LPDDR5X memory (remember, this is shared with the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU).

COLORFUL SMART 900 Mini-PC with AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU, up to 96GB RAM 07
The new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power at up to 5.1GHz boost, 80MB of cache, 50 TOPs of AI performance out of the XDNA 2 NPU, the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU performance (up from 16 CUs on Strix Point APUs, so over double the gaming performance) and a TDP ranging between 45W and 120W.