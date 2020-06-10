Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
$599 PlayStation 5 price leak spotted on Amazon UK

Sony's PlayStation 5 could cost up to $599 for a 2TB SSD model, and less for the 865GB base model

Derek Strickland | Jun 10, 2020 at 9:53 am CDT (1 min, 53 secs time to read)

Amazon UK might've leaked the PS5's higher $599 price tag for a 2TB SKU.

Apparently the PlayStation 5 will have two different models when it releases in 2020: One with an 825GB SSD, and another with a 2TB drive (or roughly 1.65GB, double the capacity of the base PCIe 4.0 SSD). The info comes from a shaky Amazon UK listing that's actually not live yet and only exists in a brief screenshot. Ordinarily this wouldn't mean much, but we've heard rumors of Sony launching both a PS5 Pro and PS5 base console in 2020, alongside rumors of a 2TB model.

It also helps Amazon UK is leaking out placeholder listings for upcoming PlayStation 5 games, including new games from Konami, Take-Two, and Koch Media (Deep Silver).

These games could be revealed during Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 games event tomorrow.

Remember nothing is set in stone and these listings could be totally inaccurate, and the prices could also be placeholders.

Last updated: Jun 10, 2020 at 10:01 am CDT

NEWS SOURCE:hotukdeals.com
