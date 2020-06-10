$599 PlayStation 5 price leak spotted on Amazon UK
Sony's PlayStation 5 could cost up to $599 for a 2TB SSD model, and less for the 865GB base model
Amazon UK might've leaked the PS5's higher $599 price tag for a 2TB SKU.
Apparently the PlayStation 5 will have two different models when it releases in 2020: One with an 825GB SSD, and another with a 2TB drive (or roughly 1.65GB, double the capacity of the base PCIe 4.0 SSD). The info comes from a shaky Amazon UK listing that's actually not live yet and only exists in a brief screenshot. Ordinarily this wouldn't mean much, but we've heard rumors of Sony launching both a PS5 Pro and PS5 base console in 2020, alongside rumors of a 2TB model.
It also helps Amazon UK is leaking out placeholder listings for upcoming PlayStation 5 games, including new games from Konami, Take-Two, and Koch Media (Deep Silver).
These games could be revealed during Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 games event tomorrow.
Remember nothing is set in stone and these listings could be totally inaccurate, and the prices could also be placeholders.
Last updated: Jun 10, 2020 at 10:01 am CDT
