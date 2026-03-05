TweakTown
ACEMAGIC's Nintendo-inspired Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC is available now

The ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC, with its classic Nintendo console look, is now available for purchase with a sizable launch discount.

TL;DR: The ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC features a retro NES-inspired design with modern AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 hardware, 32GB DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports 1080p 60 FPS gaming, WiFi 7, USB4, and tool-free upgrades, available on Amazon for $1,049.99 with a discount code.

We got our first look at the ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC back at CES earlier this year, with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370-powered device turning more than a few heads thanks to its retro-inspired design. And by that, we mean it looks a lot like the classic 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System console from the 1980s, but with modern hardware, including 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

With the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370's integrated RDNA 3.5 Radeon 890M graphics, it's a fairly capable little gaming rig that can play most modern AAA titles at 1080p 60 FPS with optimized settings. And all of that in a tiny 138 x 128 x 45mm footprint. And with WiFi 7, BT 5.4, USB4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort support, it's a capable PC that is more than capable of being a daily productivity driver and running local AI models.

Of course, with its retro-gaming design, the ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC is being marketed as a Steam Machine-like gaming PC that can sit next to a TV or on a desk. And with that, it's available for purchase on Amazon at a special launch price of $1,049.99.

Which you get when applying AceMagic's ACERETROX5 coupon code at checkout. This is a notable discount from the listed $1,399.99 price, so it could be worth it if you're in the market for a Mini PC that's also built for gaming.

Although it's a Mini PC, the ACEMAGIC Retro X5 also supports tool-free, removable top cover upgrades, offering quick access to the SO-DIMM memory and PCIe storage slots. And with the USB4 port's 40Gbps Data Transfer rate, there's also the option to connect an external GPU (eGPU) enclosure to improve gaming performance with a dedicated desktop graphics card.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

