Qualcomm teases super-thin, passively-cooled Mini-PCs powered with its new Snapdragon X2 Elite

Qualcomm teases new Mini-PC concept designs that include an incredibly thin Snapdragon X2-powered Mini-PC, and one that looks like a portable CD player.

Qualcomm has unveiled its next-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite processors at its Snapdragon Summit 2025 event, teasing a super-ultra-thin fanless Mini-PC that puts the Apple Mac mini to shame. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

On the ground at the event were our friends from HotHardware, who have a video of the new Snapdragon X2-powered Mini-PC systems, where Qualcomm even showed off its Mini-PC concept that would slot directly into the base of a monitor. It looks great, has fantastic functionality, and a helluva lot of mobile horsepower under its TSMC 3nm process hood.

The two new Mini-PC systems that Qualcomm showed off are incredibly thin and are passively cooled, with no fans to keep thermals under control. One of them is a wicked disc-shaped design that looks as thick as a small handful of CDs or DVDs, with the full-fat Snapdragon X2 Elite processor inside and capable of driving an external monitor over its USB-C/DisplayPort connector.

3

Qualcomm's other concept Mini-PC is an all-in-one desktop with a wicked modular design, where the PC component sits inside of the base of the monitor, and can be detached for upgrades. Both of the concept systems use Frore's AirJet cooling technology, a thermal solution that replaces traditional fans with piezoelectric membranes that pump air through tiny vents.

This enables silent cooling inside of ultra-thin devices that are 0.5 inches thick, with Qualcomm saying that AirJet's thermal solution is just one of their options, and that OEMs could use fans or push for that awesome fully passive cooling depending on what design they'd like to go with.