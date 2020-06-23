PlayStation 5's SSD is boosting speeds without any developer work

The PlayStation 5's blazing-fast SSD is natively boosting load times and gameplay without any developer optimization patches.

Developers don't have to lift a finger to leverage the PS5's ultra-fast 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, and their games are booting and running incredibly fast without any patches or optimizations.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A few months ago, Mark Cerny said the PlayStation 5's custom 12-channel SSD is so fast that devs may have to make their games run artificially slower so gamers aren't disoriented. This is a pretty crazy claim and for a while we haven't really heard developers talk about the PS5's solid state drive tech. But now devs are starting to chime in, and the claims are pretty huge.

On the PlayStation Blog, Crystal Dynamics' chief technology officer Gary Snethen says developers don't have to lift a finger to get faster speeds on the PS5. By virtue of its specialized flash memory, ultra-fast streaming channels, synergized hardware, and seek-less loading, the console's SSD will natively boost speeds by orders of magnitude faster than the PS4's slow mechanical HDD.

Developers don't have to do anything special to get their games booting up within seconds on PS5. The console simply natively boosts data transfers out of the gate, leading to faster load times, instant fast-travel, tighter frame rates, improved visual performance as more data is blasted to the GPU for rendering, and pretty much everything else.

That means any game that's put into the PS5 will look and play better regardless of it's optimized for the console. This also lines up with Cerny's claims of a dramatically enhanced boost mode that pushes games way past their current-gen state and performance targets.

This is just the start. Things get a lot faster when devs actually optimize their games on PS5.

Read Also: Understanding the PS5's SSD: A deep dive into next-gen storage tech

"Without any optimization work, the loading and streaming of Marvel's Avengers improved by an order of magnitude on PS5," Snethen said.

"When optimization is complete, loading content will be nearly instant, allowing players to seamlessly jump into missions anywhere in the game world."

"The GPU and CPU improvements on PS5 are exciting, but even more exciting is the introduction of an ultra-high speed SSD with lightning fast load speeds. This is a transformative improvement in consoles that will reduce load times down to one or two seconds and enable real-time streaming of massive worlds at ridiculously fast speeds.

"And as Iron Man flies through content-rich levels, higher resolution textures and mesh will stream in instantly, maintaining the highest possible quality all the way to the horizon."

Mavel's Avengers will be just one of the handful of games that'll leverage the PS5's SSD.

Others include:

Crystal Dynamics' new Avengers game releases on September 4, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It'll be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as well, and anyone who buys the current-gen version will get a free upgrade to the next-gen version.

The PlayStation 5 releases Holiday 2020. Sony has yet to confirm official launch date or pricing for the system. Check below for more information:

PlayStation 5 specs and details: