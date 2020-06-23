New Avengers game will 'fully utilize' PlayStation 5's SSD

Crystal Dynamics wants to push the PS5's SSD to its limits, and will even give PS4 buyers free access to the PS5 version.

Derek Strickland | Jun 23, 2020 at 12:40 pm CDT (2 mins, 22 secs time to read)

PS4 and Xbox One gamers who buy Crystal Dynamics' new Avengers game will get the next-gen version for free, the devs recently confirmed.

New Avengers game will 'fully utilize' PlayStation 5's SSD 3 | TweakTown.com

Square Enix is taking a friction-less and more streamlined route with next-gen upgrades. The new Avengers live game is getting two different versions: One for PS4 and Xbox One, and one for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Anyone who buys the game for current-gen systems also gets a free copy of the PS5 and Xbox Series X version too. This initiative also lets gamers easily transfer their saves between consoles, and cross-gen support ensures a wider pool of players

The devs at Crystal Dynamics promise Avengers will be massively enhanced on next-gen systems. The game aims to push the PlayStation 5's hardware to its limits, including the ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD with its 5.5GB/sec data transfer rates. Avengers is also continuing the awesome trend of performance vs resolution modes--similar to the new Demon's Souls remake, Avengers has two separate settings that prioritize frame rates or higher resolution. The high frame rate option targets 60FPS with dynamic resolution scaling.

"When we received our first few kits, I rushed to put an engineering team on the task of creating a PS5 version of Marvel's Avengers as quickly as possible. I wanted to push Foundation, our proprietary game engine, to its limits on PS5 and see what it could do," said Crystal Dynamics' chief technology officer Gary Snethen.

"PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles. The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening."

Marvel's Avengers has the following optimizations on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X:

  • Ray-traced visuals
  • High resolution and HDR
  • FPS vs graphics priority options
  • Extremely fast load times
  • Improved destruction effects
  • Seamless and dynamic play on PlayStation 5

Marvel's Avengers is out September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It'll be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X too, and is backwards compatible on both platforms.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2020 at 12:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.