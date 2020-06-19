Cyberpunk 2077 gets free next-gen upgrades on PlayStation 5, Xbox SX

Cyberpunk 2077 will not only be backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X, but both platforms will get free next-gen upgrades.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting free next-gen upgrades on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, CD Projekt RED today confirmed.

CDPR just delayed Cyberpunk 2077 to November 19, 2020, the same month both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch. This was a tactical delay on two fronts: First, it gives the team 3 more months to balance, polish, and overall synergize the game. Secondly, it allows CDPR to ride the huge next-gen console sales wave, which will help boost initial launch surges. This last point is quite important given how much CDPR has invested into Cyberpunk 2077.

So how exactly will this work? When Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, it'll be fully backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game won't launch with huge next-gen optimizations, though. It should be boosted thanks to both consoles' native performance boost modes which can raise resolution and FPS, but Cyberpunk 2077 won't fully play like a game built from the ground up for next-gen consoles at launch.

CDPR says Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually be upgraded to "take full advantage of next-gen hardware," but those upgrades won't be available at launch. They'll be free, though.

We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.

This forward-thinking plan will ensure Cyberpunk 2077 sells tremendously well at launch regardless of which console platform gamers buy it on, and will eliminate one of the main friction points between the PS4 and PS5 generations: Having to buy games over again.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.