PlayStation 5 digital-only version may be $50 cheaper than base model

Sony's disc-less PlayStation 5 could cost up to $50 cheaper than the base model, and may cost as low as $450 at launch

Sony will release two PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020: a standard model that plays 4K UHD Blu-ray XL discs, and a digital-only disc-less model. This latter model could be up to $50 cheaper.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In an effort to reduce prices and give players more options, Sony will kick off its new PS5 generation with a digital-only version. The idea here is two-fold: the disc-less PS5 would be more attractive because it'd be cheaper (Sony will shave off the console's Blu-ray drive, which has been upgraded to support the 4K format BDXL discs that hold up to 100GGB), and Sony wants to lock people to its digital ecosystem where the real money is made.

So how much cheaper could the digital PS5 sell for? Possibly up to $50. Based on manufacturing estimates and historical market data, the PS5 could cost around $500 when it releases, possibly $550. This could put the digital-only PlayStation 5 in the $450-$500 range.

The PS5's manufacturing costs are estimated at roughly $450, and eliminating the Blu-ray drive will drive this cost down.

"PS5 will launch in two options: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a digital model without a disc drive, offering unprecedented choice at launch to gamers," Sony said in a press release.

Microsoft did the same thing with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, a very iffy proposition that we thought wasn't worth the trade off or the inconvenience of not having a disc drive. And we still think that about the PS5 digital edition. Microsoft promised the Xbox One SAD would always cost $50 less MSRP than the regular Xbox One S SKU, and Sony should follow their lead.

Sony has yet to reveal PlayStation 5 pricing, but expect the digital-only version to be lower. We do know the console won't cost $699, though.

The PS5 releases Holiday 2020. Check below for more information:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz

Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz

Ultra-fast 825GB SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

Last updated: Jun 13, 2020 at 03:06 pm CDT