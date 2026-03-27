As PS5 Pro hits $900, analyst believes Xbox and Switch 2 could also get future price hikes to combat shortages and inflation

As Sony raises the price of the PlayStation consoles, leading to a $900 PS5 Pro, Microsoft and Nintendo could also raise prices to combat disruptions.

TL;DR: Sony is raising PS5 prices globally, with the base model at $600 and the Pro at $900 due to supply chain issues and inflation. Analysts predict Microsoft and Nintendo may follow, as Xbox prices have already increased and Nintendo faces losses on the Switch 2, possibly prompting future price hikes.

Sony is boosting PS5 prices, and soon the PS5 Pro will cost $900 in the United States. Ampere Analysis analyst Piers Harding-Rolls says it "wouldn't be a surprise" if Nintendo and Microsoft also raise the price of the Switch 2 and Xbox consoles.

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Today, Sony announced that it would be raising prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles across the globe, with the base digital model at $600 and the Pro now at an eye-watering $900, making it the most expensive console currently available. The increases may not end there, though, and analysts are discussing the possibility of other competing systems also getting hikes.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Ampere's Piers Harding-Rolls explains the current situation, saying that the price hikes are a result of supply chain disruptions and a bid to combat inflation.

"The supply chain shock of the elongated increase in memory and storage prices - both essential for console hardware - means that there is some inevitability to the PlayStation hardware price increases announced by Sony today. It is likely that Sony had price protections for its components for a set period, and this may well have come to an end. "With no sign of prices easing largely due to demand for AI infrastructure, Sony will have made the move to protect its slim hardware margins. It wouldn't be a surprise if Microsoft and Nintendo followed suit in the not-too-distant future."

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The info is interesting because Microsoft has already raised the prices of its Xbox hardware two separate times in 2025, once in May, and then again in October. At the time of writing, Microsoft's most expensive console, the special edition Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition, retails for $800.

Harding-Rolls goes on to discuss how inflation could have affected price adjustments:

"A new wave of inflation is expected from the war in the Middle East, and this will compound the effect of the component price increases. "This may have had an influence on the scale of these price increases - the standard PS5 will rise by $100 or 18 percent in the US with a similar increase in the UK and Europe. Aside from a direct impact on hardware companies, I think this will cause some general industry concern about what the broader impact will be on market activity."

As for Nintendo, the price hike seems more likely as it is believed that the company is losing money on each Japan-only Switch 2 produced. The console-maker is also said to be making a special Switch 2 console with a removable battery that's designed to comply with new laws in the EU.

It's possible that this new model will be released in tandem with a price hike.

Nintendo also recently announced that it would be price adjusting software, even in the US, leading to cheaper digital games.

Neither Nintendo nor Microsoft have announced or confirmed plans to increase the prices of their consoles.