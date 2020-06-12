Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Viper Gaming 32GB DDR4 UDIMM and SO-DIMM memory debuts

Gamers looking for new RAM to upgrade their gaming PC or laptop should check out what Viper Gaming has to offer

Shane McGlaun | Jun 12, 2020 at 1:02 pm CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

Viper Gaming by Patriot has announced the addition of 32GB modules into its Viper Steel DDR4 UDIMM and SO-DIMM performance memory line. The frequencies available for the UDIMM modules are from 3000 MHz to 3600 MHz. SO-DIMM modules are available in 32GB, ranging from 2400 MHz to 3000 MHz.

All of the modules are built from rigorously tested memory chips and components placed on a 10-layer PCB for optimal performance inside gaming desktops and laptops. The Viper Steel memory provides extra gaming performance and stability for the most demanding desktop and laptop environments on both Intel and AMD platforms.

The memory modules support Intel XMP 2.0 performance. The kits are available as single or dual UDIMM. "The VIPER STEEL has been awarded by many PC hardware sites in 2019. The feedback from PC gaming communities around the world has demanded that we expand the VIPER STEEL to create larger 64GB memory kits," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT. "These new kits are not just for desktop gamers but apply to gaming laptop users and even mini-ITX builders as they benefit most from the 32GB modules."

The modules are backed by a lifetime warranty and are hand-tested and strictly verified across a broad range of the latest Intel and AMD platforms. Viper Steel UDIMM is offered in 3000 MHz, 3200 MHz, and 3600 MHz speeds. The SO-DIMM is available in 2400 MHz, 2666 MHz, and 3000 MHz. The chart above outlines the capacities offered for both versions of the memory. Patriot launched a speedy external SSD not long ago aimed at Mac, PC, and console gamers.

Viper Steel Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3600MHz (PVS464G360C8K)

Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

