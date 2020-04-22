Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Patriot's new external SSD: USB-C, up to 1GB/sec for PC, Mac, consoles

PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB external SSD up to 1GB/sec

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 22, 2020 at 12:18 am CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)

Patriot Memory has just unveiled its new external SSD, which comes in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB -- all through a single USB-C connector that will go into PCs, Macs, and even consoles.

The company will be providing a Type-C to Type-A cable as well as a Type-C to Type-C connector so you can plug it into virtually any device you can imagine. Patriot is using a PCIe 3.0 x4 controller offering up to 10Gb/sec with the latest USB 3.2 Type-C interface.

Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of Patriot explains: "Storage brands are always looking to improve their products at the specification level and often overlook the compatibility and user experience; the PXD brings the perfect balance between them all. More importantly, the PXD is made for any user, including desktop PC, laptop, MacBook, and console gamers".

The new PXD is not too badly priced at all:

  • Patriot PXD 512GB: $100
  • Patriot PXD 1TB: $180
  • Patriot PXD 2TB: $300

PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External Solid State Drive Features

  • Latest PCIe Gen3x4 Controller
  • Bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec
  • Latest USB 3.2 Type-C Interface
  • Solid aluminium body design
  • Lightweight: 1.23oz/35 g
  • Operating Temperature: 0 ~ 70C
  • Power Consumption: Full: 2.5 W S4:0.06 W
  • Type-C to Type-C, Type-C to Type-A cable included
  • Sequential Read (ATTO): up to 1,000 MB/s
  • Sequential Write (ATTO): up to 1,000 MB/s
  • Sequential Read (CDM): up to 1,000 MB/s
  • Sequential Write (CDM): up to 1,000 MB/s
  • OS Supported: Windows 10, Mac OS 10.13
