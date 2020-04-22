Patriot's new external SSD: USB-C, up to 1GB/sec for PC, Mac, consoles

Patriot Memory has just unveiled its new external SSD, which comes in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB -- all through a single USB-C connector that will go into PCs, Macs, and even consoles.

The company will be providing a Type-C to Type-A cable as well as a Type-C to Type-C connector so you can plug it into virtually any device you can imagine. Patriot is using a PCIe 3.0 x4 controller offering up to 10Gb/sec with the latest USB 3.2 Type-C interface.

Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of Patriot explains: "Storage brands are always looking to improve their products at the specification level and often overlook the compatibility and user experience; the PXD brings the perfect balance between them all. More importantly, the PXD is made for any user, including desktop PC, laptop, MacBook, and console gamers".

The new PXD is not too badly priced at all:

Patriot PXD 512GB : $100

Patriot PXD 1TB : $180

Patriot PXD 2TB: $300

PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External Solid State Drive Features