OWC Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD debuts in up to 4TB

OWC is a company that specializes in hardware for Mac computers new and old. It has a new SSD that it says will "revitalize older Macs and PCs" with improved performance. The new SSD offering is available now and is the OWC Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD. The drive is offered in capacities from 240GB up to 4TB.

All capacities are in a 2.5-inch form factor that should fit inside most desktop and laptop systems. OWC says that the SSD is ideal for audio, video, photography editing, and production for users who need sustained performance. The Mercury Extreme Pro 6G is promised to be up to 10x faster than what many drives deliver today.

According to OWC, some drives drop to 50 to 60 MB/s after their cache is exhausted. The SSD promises read speeds of 37 MB/s and write speeds of 98 MB/s for 6 Gb/s 4K random data. The SSD can sustain 34 MB/s read speeds and 79 MB/s writes with 3 Gb/s 4K random data. Sustained read speed is up to 559 MB/s with sustained writes at up to 527 MB/s.

Other features include the use of synchronous interface NAND to help support maximum data throughput. The 240GB drive sells for $79.75, a 480GB drive is $119.75, 2TB is $429.75, and 4TB is $899.75. All versions of the drive are available to purchase right now. The drives have a universal fit with a 9.5 mm height and a full-sized spacer. All drives are also backed by a five-year limited warranty and can be used in RAID configurations. Kingston recently shipped its own new SSD.