Storage

Samsung 9100 PRO series Gen5 SSD launched: up to 8TB capacity, up to 14.8GB/sec reads

Samsung launches its new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD: up to monster 8TB capacity, and up to 14.8GB/sec reads with pricing starting at just $199 for 1TB.

Samsung 9100 PRO series Gen5 SSD launched: up to 8TB capacity, up to 14.8GB/sec reads
TL;DR: Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD offers up to 8TB capacity and read speeds of 14.8GB/sec, nearly doubling the performance of its predecessor.

Samsung has just introduced its new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD with capacities of up to 8TB, and read speeds of up to 14.8GB/sec.

4

The new Samsung 9100 PRO is a new Gen5 SSD available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and monster 8TB capacities, with close to double the read and write speeds from its Gen4-based 990 PRO SSD. Samsung's new 9100 PRO pushes out up to 14.8GB/sec (14,800MB/sec) read speeds, and up to 13.4GB/sec (13,400MB/sec) writes.

Inside, the new 9100 PRO is using Samsung's in-house V NAND TLC (V8) and eight-gen Vertical NAND, which uses the 1-terabit TLC technology that is capable of reaching up to 2.4Gbps of I/O speed, offering 1.2x the boost compared to the previous-gen SSD. Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD also features greatly improved random read/write speeds with up to 2200K / 2600K IOPS, much higher than the 1400K / 1550K random read/write speeds on the 990 PRO.

Samsung 9100 PRO series Gen5 SSD launched: up to 8TB capacity, up to 14.8GB/sec reads 96
4

Samsung is also using an in-house 5nm SSD controller on the 9100 PRO, adding in more transistors and performance, as well as reducing power consumption, as the company claims the new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD is 49% more power efficient compared to the 990 PRO.

As for pricing on Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSDs, we have the 1TB for $199, 2TB for $299, 4TB for $549, and the 8TB is unknown for now as it launches in the second half of 2025.

Jim Kiczek, VP of Memory Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America, said: "From AI-driven creators shaping the future to gamers pushing the limits, we saw a clear need for innovation to support users who need more forward-thinking memory technology as they push the bounds of what's possible in their work. The 9100 PRO SSD establishes a new era of performance to help them achieve exactly that. With more storage, even better speeds, improved power efficiency and seamless reliability, the lineup empowers users to continue innovating without storage limitations".

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.samsung.com

