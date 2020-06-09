Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,623 Reviews & Articles | 61,150 News Posts

Astronomers spot Earth-like planet that has a yearly cycle of 378 days

Astronomers seem to have found another Earth-like planet, and this one completes it's yearly cycle in 378 days

Jak Connor | Jun 9, 2020 at 4:04 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

It's always a blast when astronomers spot another planet that is really similar to Earth, as most planets out there are baron wastelands that are either too hot or too cold.

Astronomers spot Earth-like planet that has a yearly cycle of 378 days 04 | TweakTown.com

Luckily, astronomers are really good at finding planets, and sometimes with a little bit of luck, they find one that is really similar to Earth. According to a new report in MIT Technology Review, astronomers have located a new planet that is likely an exoplanet, and it's called KOI-456.04. This planet is just under two times the size of Earth, and shares about 93% of the same light our planet receives.

The team managed to locate this planet with the old Kepler Space Telescope, and pulled the diamond in the rough out using algorithms that study a star's brightness. The algorithms target a star and constantly observe it waiting for it to dim, and once it does dim, it indicates an object, and sometimes a planet has passed in front of it. While I previously do say that KOI-456.04 is a planet, I must be accurate; scientists are 85% sure that KOI-456.04 is a planet, but for that to be confirmed, studies have to hit the 99% mark. Once that mark is hit, KOI-456.04 is officially an exoplanet.

On top of all that great news, KOI-456.04 has an orbital cycle that only takes 378 days, which is very similar to our own.

Buy at Amazon

Astronomy: A Self-Teaching Guide, Eighth Edition (Wiley Self Teaching

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$16.89
$16.89$16.89$16.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2020 at 3:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:technologyreview.com, engadget.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.