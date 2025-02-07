All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA telescope photographs planet-transforming grains in deep space

NASA's powerful James Webb Space Telescope has captured grains the size of a single bacterium that'll likely transform into planets.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has observed grains the size of a single bacterium, which are expected to eventually form planets.

The world's most powerful space telescope has captured stunning images of the minuscule objects surrounding a celestial object located approximately 450 light-years away from Earth.

NASA telescope photographs planet-transforming grains in deep space 6511561
4

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has honed in on the newborn star known as Herbig Haro 30 (HH 30), which is located in the constellation Taurus. The European Space Agency (ESA) has taken to its website to detail the above photograph, which shows the young star seemingly encased in a dense cloud of dust. However, that isn't all that is present within the image. Astronomers are particularly interested in HH 30 and, by extension, these new images, as they show an example of outflowing gas from the star-forming a narrow jet.

These intense jets of gas cause shockwaves through the dust and gas that are forming a disk around the newborn star. The shockwaves heat the material surrounding the star, resulting in a luminescent glow. Astronomers are particularly interested in the evolutionary formation of these disks, as the same process is what created the solar system we are living in today.

NASA telescope photographs planet-transforming grains in deep space 32132312
4

"The creation of a narrow, dense layer of dust is an important stage in the process of planet formation. In this dense region, dust grains clump together to form pebbles and eventually planets themselves," states the ESA

The protoplanetary disks - disks of gas and dust surrounding stars - eventually form planets as the dust begins to coalesce, forming larger clumps of pebbles. These pebbles eventually grow into what we know as planets.

"These grains are only one millionth of a metre across - about the size of a single bacterium. While the large dust grains are concentrated in the densest parts of the disc, the small grains are much more widespread," reads the ESA blog post

NASA telescope photographs planet-transforming grains in deep space 651651516
4
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, esa.int

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

