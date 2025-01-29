All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

Scientists admit to mistakenly identifying Elon Musk's car for an asteroid

Researchers have admitted to mistakenly identifying Elon Musk's car as a near-Earth asteroid, highlighting the importance accurate space tracking.

Scientists admit to mistakenly identifying Elon Musk's car for an asteroid
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Researchers mistakenly identified Elon Musk's car as a near-Earth asteroid, underscoring the critical need for accurate tracking of space objects.

Scientists have admitted to a blunder in space, and it involves Elon Musk's car. The admittance highlights the importance of accurate near-Earth object tracking.

Scientists admit to mistakenly identifying Elon Musk's car for an asteroid 132132
3

The Minor Planet Electronic Circular listed the discovery of an asteroid on January 2, but the entry into the database was promptly removed after the researchers realized the object wasn't an asteroid at all but Elon Musk's car, specifically the Tesla Roadster that was launched into space on February 6, 2018. The correction was issued less than a day after the discovery of the suspected asteroid, with an editor notice being published informing readers the designation of 2018 CN41 "is being deleted".

While the misidentification of the object was corrected promptly by the researchers after they realized the object's orbit matched the orbit of the Falcon Heavy Upper stage with the Tesla Roadster attached, the mistake does highlight a problem with space-object identification in general.

Scientists admit to mistakenly identifying Elon Musk's car for an asteroid 3223
3

There isn't a single database tracking every artificial object in space, and according to Minor Planet Center (MPC) director Matthew Payne, the lack of a centralized database for objects such as this means researchers need to gather data from various locations, hindering the identification process. The Minor Planet (MPC), which are the researchers who made a mistake, described the fumble as "deplorable."

Notably, these aren't amateur astronomers as the MPC is funded by NASA's Near-Earth Object Observation program, and the MPC describes itself as "the single worldwide location for receipt and distribution of positional measurements of minor planets, comets, and outer irregular natural satellites of the major planets. The MPC is responsible for the identification, designation, and orbit computation for all of these objects." Moreover, the MPC operates from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory at Harvard.

Photo of the SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book4 Edge Business Laptop
Best Deals: SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book4 Edge Business Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
£1496.95
- -
Buy
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2025 at 9:11 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:minorplanetcenter.net, minorplanetcenter.net, theregister.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles