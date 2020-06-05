Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,619 Reviews & Articles | 61,088 News Posts

UFO expert says he has seen 100% proof of alien structures on the Moon

A UFO expert has claimed that he has 100% proof that there's alien structures on the Moon

Jak Connor | Jun 5, 2020 at 2:32 am CDT (1 min, 35 secs time to read)

A UFO and alien 'expert' has claimed that he has found proof that aliens do exist and that they have already built structures on the Moon's surface.

View 3 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
UFO expert says he has seen 100% proof of alien structures on the Moon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
UFO expert says he has seen 100% proof of alien structures on the Moon 02 | TweakTown.com
UFO expert says he has seen 100% proof of alien structures on the Moon 01 | TweakTown.com
UFO expert says he has seen 100% proof of alien structures on the Moon 03 | TweakTown.com

According to Scott Waring, an 'expert' in aliens and UFO's, proof has been found of alien structures on the Moon. This 'proof' has been published in the form of an essay on his website titled "100% Proof Of NASA Taking Images Of Alien Structures On Earth's Moon". According to Waring, "I was looking in the old Apollo 15 mission photos when I came across this huge structure. The building is about half a kilometre long and looks like a recently used base. I say recently used because the other structures near it are 90 percent covered in a thick layer of moon dust."

In the above image you can see that Waring has circled what he believes to be alien structures, and as Waring explains, "I often only point out the highest detailed structures to insure the readers can also see it, but today I will circle the others to show you a bit more." On top of these published findings, Waring also posted the image that can be seen in the entirety of this article. Waring claims this is even more proof of alien structures on the Moon, and that NASA is going out of their way not to report these discoveries to the public.

UFO expert says he has seen 100% proof of alien structures on the Moon 02 | TweakTown.com

Obviously, as nothing has been officially confirmed, take these images with a grain of salt and make of them as you will.

If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Moon Lamp, LOGROTATE 16 Colors LED 3D Print Moon Light with Stand (moon lamp)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.99
$17.99$17.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/4/2020 at 8:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ladbible.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.