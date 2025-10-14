Aliens Fireteam Elite 2 leaked by ESRB listing, Daybreak Games to publish

A sequel to Cold Iron's popular third-person shooter Aliens Fireteam Elite is apparently on the way, with the ESRB listing spoiling the announcement.

TL;DR: Aliens Fireteam Elite 2, rated M for blood and violence, has been spotted on ESRB, hinting at a sequel published by Daybreak Games for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. Developed by Cold Iron Studios, the new sci-fi third-person action game remains unconfirmed but may debut at The Game Awards 2025.

The best Aliens shooter ever made may be getting a sequel, but exact details haven't been revealed just yet.

Aliens Fireteam Elite 2 has been spotted on the ESRB website, where it had been rated M for Mature for blood, gore, and violence. The listing has since been taken offline or made private, yet archived versions remain. According to the info, Daybreak Games will publish Aliens Fireteam Elite 2 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. Focus Home had published the first game on PC, whereas Cold Iron Studios published the console versions.

Cold Iron had teased a new project in a studio update, saying that they were working on a fresh game for "fans to sink their teeth into," possibly a nod to the xenomorph's lethal bite.

It's unclear how well the first game had sold, however 20th Century Fox has funded production of various Alien games, including the Blackout mobile game and the more recent VR game Alien Rogue Incursion. There's also a new Alien Isolation sequel in development at Creative Assembly.

Scouting Cold Iron's website didn't give any real clues about the upcoming game. The only thing I found from a combat designer job listing is mention of a "new sci-fi third-person action game." Aliens Fireteam Elite 2 certainly fits that description.

Neither Cold Iron Studios nor Daybreak Games have teased anything yet, and it's possible that the game could be revealed during this year's The Game Awards 2025 event in December.

