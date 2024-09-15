Intel giving FULL refunds for faulty Core i9-13900K CPUs, some get swapped with the 14900K

Intel 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPU owners getting FULL REFUNNDS or getting swapped out with the flagship Core I9-14900K for their degraded processors.

Intel is providing a full refund or swapping out affected 13th Gen Core and 14th Gen Core CPUs with the Core i9-14900K, with Intel's hero act possibly starting.

Intel had flaws in its RMA process, seeing the company reject "valid" RMA requests just weeks ago, but now, there has been multiple people posting on social media that have worked the system, leveraging the flaw in Intel's RMA process and benefitting big time.

X user "Pk1" posted that he sent a fully functional "never game me an issue" almost 2-year-old Core i9-13900K, to which he received a $599 check. He didn't need to provide any proof of instability, and Intel even paid for the shipping. In full, Pk1 said: "Well, it's 100% official. I received a check for $599 from Intel today for my fully functional, never gave me an issue, almost 2yrs old 13900k. They required zero proof of instability and even paid for the shipping. I wish this happened every generation!!! Lol"

Moving onto Reddit, another person said he sent in an Intel Core i9-13900K process for RMA from "serious" instability issues, but Intel upgraded his CPU and returned to him the new Core i9-14900K. Not bad at all.

Intel needs to do whatever it can to win consumer confidence back, and this is definitely a big part of that. We should expect to see a flood of people returning their CPUs -- even functioning, never-had-an-issue processors -- and enjoying those full refunds. Alternatively, being upgraded to the new Core i9-14900K isn't too shabby at all.

