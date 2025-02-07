Marvel responds to claims Fantastic Four marketing was created with AI

TL;DR: Marvel Studios released the trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which was well-received with over 23 million views. However, marketing posters faced criticism for appearing AI-generated, showing inconsistencies like four-fingered hands. Marvel Studios released the trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which was well-received with over 23 million views. However, marketing posters faced criticism for appearing AI-generated, showing inconsistencies like four-fingered hands.

Marvel Studios recently released the trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and to go along with the trailer were other marketing materials, such as posters, which weren't as well received as the trailer.

The trailer for the upcoming movie has gained more than 23 million views at the time of reporting, and while reception has been generally good (based on the Like to Dislike ratio on the YouTube video), Marvel fans were quick to accuse Marvel of using artificial intelligence tools for the movie's marketing posters. The four posters that were released showcased telltale signs of being AI-generated, with hands only having four fingers, two women with the same face, floating objects, and other unnatural inconsistencies.

However, according to The Wrap, a Marvel spokesperson has told the publication that none of the posters were created using AI, which only leaves the possibility of these inconsistencies being human errors made by the artists. For those wondering, this isn't the first time Marvel has been embroiled in accusations of using AI to generate media, as AI was used to generate images shown in the opening credits of the TV miniseries "Secret Wars."